Giannis becomes Bucks’ scoring leader in OT win over Nets

NEW YORK (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become Milwaukee’s career scoring leader on a 3-pointer that forced overtime, and then made two free throws in the final seconds to give the Bucks a 120-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. The defending NBA champions clinched a return to the postseason. Antetokounmpo finished with 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assist. Jrue Holiday added 19 points and Khris Middleton had 16 before being ejected for a flagrant foul midway through the third quarter. Kevin Durant had 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Nets, but missed a 3-pointer that would have won it.

