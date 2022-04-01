Advertisement

Giannis becomes Bucks’ scoring leader in OT win over Nets

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become Milwaukee’s career scoring leader on a 3-pointer that forced overtime, and then made two free throws in the final seconds to give the Bucks a 120-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo started the night with 14,172 career points Thursday night and needed 40 additional points to beat Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 14,211.

Antetokounmpo finished with 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assist. Jrue Holiday added 19 points and Khris Middleton had 16 before being ejected for a flagrant foul midway through the third quarter.

The defending NBA champions clinched a return to the postseason.

Kevin Durant had 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Nets, but missed a 3-pointer that would have won it.

