Advertisement

Kansas father charged with murder in infant daughter’s death after child struck with object, police say

Tray'vonne Da'Mont Jones-McNeal is charged with murder and other charges in the death of his...
Tray'vonne Da'Mont Jones-McNeal is charged with murder and other charges in the death of his infant child.(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A Kansas man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 6-month-old daughter.

WIBW reports Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed criminal charges against Tray’vonne Da’Mont Jones-McNeal, 21, after the death of the child on Wednesday.

Medics responded to a home in Topeka and found 6-month-old Brielle Jones not breathing. Police said the child was taken to the hospital after suffering blunt-force trauma, but she later died.

Police records note Brielle had been hit by a blunt force object.

Kagay said Jones-McNeal was identified as the child’s father and arrested at the scene.

Jones-McNeal is facing multiple charges including murder, child abuse and battery.

Records indicate Jones-McNeal is being held in the Shawnee County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the incident occurred at 1:18...
Lane closure due to semi trailer crash, 3 people hurt
Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
REPORT: Eau Claire Area Chamber no longer hosting ‘Breakfast in the Valley’
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

According to the criminal complaint, authorities found a hard drive during a search of Krause’s...
La Crosse man suspected of possessing child pornography
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have hit their lowest levels since the early days of the...
Number of COVID patients in US hospitals reaches record low
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (4/1/22)
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a March 8 briefing. Multiple reports stated she...
Psaki won’t confirm she’s leaving White House for MSNBC