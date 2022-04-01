Advertisement

Kwik Trip prank launches Leinenkugel’s beer in a bag for April Fools’ Day

(KEYC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 1, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In what Wisconsinites only wish could be a reality, Kwik Trip announced the prank launch of beer in a bag this April Fools’ Day.

The company posted the joke on Twitter, describing the Leinenkugel’s feat as the “collab you didn’t know you needed.”

The pictures posted show that the fake bag contains over a half gallon of beer. The back of it describes how beer connoisseurs simply need to cut the top of the bag, use it as a pitcher and pour it out to drink.

In a second tweet from Kwik Trip in the thread, it links to where people can find the store distribution list for the trick product. When people click on it, it just brings people to Kwik Trip’s website and displays a video of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Happy April Fools’ Day!

