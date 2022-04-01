La Crosse County Circuit Court judicial nominees sought by Gov. Evers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Applicants are sought for the position of judge of La Crosse County Circuit Court Branch 1.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement Friday morning.

The vacancy is being created by Judge Ramona Gonzalez’s resignation, which is effective July 1, 2022. The new judge will complete the term ending July 31, 2023.

For anyone interested in applying, you must email a completed application and supporting materials no later than 5 p.m. on April 22, 2022. The application is available on Gov. Evers’ website on the “Apply to Serve” page. Questions about the selection process can be asked by calling the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.

Gonzalez has served in the role since first being elected in 1995, winning re-election in 2001, 2007, 2013 and 2019. Gonzalez ran unopposed in the most recent election. Gonzalez was born in the Dominican Republic before coming to the U.S., graduating from Loyola University in 1978 and Marquette University Law School in 1981. Prior to being elected to the La Crosse County Circuit Court, Gonzalez was the La Crosse County Court Commissioner from 1982 to 1995 and also had a private law practice in the same time span. She also spent two years as a clerk in La Crosse County Circuit Court from 1981 to 1982.

