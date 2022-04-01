Advertisement

La Crosse County Circuit Court judicial nominees sought by Gov. Evers

An opening is being created by Judge Ramona Gonzalez’s resignation effective July 1, 2022.
An opening is being created by Judge Ramona Gonzalez’s resignation effective July 1, 2022.
An opening is being created by Judge Ramona Gonzalez’s resignation effective July 1, 2022.(KTVF)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Applicants are sought for the position of judge of La Crosse County Circuit Court Branch 1.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement Friday morning.

The vacancy is being created by Judge Ramona Gonzalez’s resignation, which is effective July 1, 2022. The new judge will complete the term ending July 31, 2023.

For anyone interested in applying, you must email a completed application and supporting materials no later than 5 p.m. on April 22, 2022. The application is available on Gov. Evers’ website on the “Apply to Serve” page. Questions about the selection process can be asked by calling the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.

Gonzalez has served in the role since first being elected in 1995, winning re-election in 2001, 2007, 2013 and 2019. Gonzalez ran unopposed in the most recent election. Gonzalez was born in the Dominican Republic before coming to the U.S., graduating from Loyola University in 1978 and Marquette University Law School in 1981. Prior to being elected to the La Crosse County Circuit Court, Gonzalez was the La Crosse County Court Commissioner from 1982 to 1995 and also had a private law practice in the same time span. She also spent two years as a clerk in La Crosse County Circuit Court from 1981 to 1982.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the incident occurred at 1:18...
Lane closure due to semi trailer crash, 3 people hurt
Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
REPORT: Eau Claire Area Chamber no longer hosting ‘Breakfast in the Valley’
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold (4/1/22)
Molly Binetti Final Four
EC Native Molly Binetti's Road to Final Four
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (4/1/22)
"To be back here at a place that is familiar to be around people I know and be with our team...
Eau Claire native Molly Binetti’s road to the Women’s Final Four in Minneapolis