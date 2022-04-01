Advertisement

La Crosse man suspected of possessing child pornography

According to the criminal complaint, authorities found a hard drive during a search of Krause’s room. A search of that hard drive that was removed from his desktop computer revealed “multiple” images of suspected child pornography.(Courtesy: La Crosse County Jail)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is suspected of possessing child pornography.

The charges filed against 25-year-old Jacob Krause include three counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 11, 2022 authorities received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children which reported files had been uploaded of suspected child pornography. The IP address used led authorities to Krause.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities found a hard drive during a search of Krause’s room. A search of that hard drive that was removed from his desktop computer revealed “multiple” images of suspected child pornography. A notebook was also found in Krause’s room. That notebook contained usernames and passwords. On that notebook was also the same email address listed in the original Cybertip.

When authorities attempted an interview, Krause told authorities he didn’t want to answer any questions at the time. Krause was taken to the La Crosse County Jail.

According to April 1, 2022 court documents, a $1,000 cash bond has been posted for Krause.

