Advertisement

No injuries reported after fire destroys duplex in Tomah Wednesday morning

An unoccupied home in Tomah was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
According to a release by the Tomah Fire Department, the Tomah Fire Department responded to 1200 block of Kilbourn Avenue for a duplex on fire Wednesday around 2:00 a.m.(Tomah Fire Department (Left), Tomah Police Department (Right))
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) -The Tomah Police Department has given an update on a fire early Wednesday morning in the City of Tomah.

According to a release by the Tomah Fire Department, the Tomah Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Kilbourn Avenue for a duplex on fire Wednesday around 2:00 a.m.

No injuries were reported from the fire. The Tomah Fire Department says 35 fire personnel responded. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire showing from the first floor. Mutual aid was requested from the Oakdale Fire Department and the Fort McCoy Fire Department.

Firefighters did not find any occupants and were later told by neighbors that both units of the duplex were believed to be unoccupied. Fire personnel battled the fire for several hours. The Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Police Department, and the State Fire Marshals Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Assisting on scene were the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Tomah Police Department, WE Energies, Alliant Energy, City of Tomah Streets/Water/Building Inspector, Tomah Ambulance, Oakdale Fire Department and Fort McCoy Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the incident occurred at 1:18...
Lane closure due to semi trailer crash, 3 people hurt
Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
REPORT: Eau Claire Area Chamber no longer hosting ‘Breakfast in the Valley’
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

35-year-old McKenzie Johnson of Ladysmith was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and 20...
Former Ladysmith teacher sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing, possessing child porn
39-year-old Golia Xiong of Eau Claire, Wis. was arrested in Barron County on Wednesday, March...
Eau Claire woman taken into custody on suspicion of possession of meth
A 54-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash Thursday night in northern Pepin County.
1 person dies in rollover crash near Durand Thursday
An opening is being created by Judge Ramona Gonzalez’s resignation effective July 1, 2022.
La Crosse County Circuit Court judicial nominees sought by Gov. Evers