SSM Health expert offers tips for seasonal allergies

By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The season is changing and warmer temperatures are coming, even if it may not seem like it with recent weather.

But April showers bring more than just May flowers... they also bring more seasonal allergies.

SSM Health Allergist and Immunologist Dr. Ashleigh Olson said April and May are typically the time of year when tree pollen season begins.

Olson said when the ground thaws and the snow melts away, mold becomes exposed — also leading to more allergies.

Some of the most common symptoms of seasonal allergies include itching, watery eyes, runny or stuffy nose and sneezing.

Olson said she tells patients to try to keep the inside of their home as allergen free as possible.

“I think we all really want to open up our houses this time of year to kind of air things out, but unfortunately that lets in all the pollen and mold into your home,” she said. “So try and keep the doors and windows closed to... make sure that pollen and mold is not coming in the house.”

To keep allergies in check, Olson said there are a lot of good over-the-counter medications. But she added that if over-the-counter medicines are no longer working, there are other options such as immunotherapy and allergy shots.

