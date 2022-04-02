Advertisement

8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls Police Department says Oliver Hitchcock, an 8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy, passed away yesterday afternoon from his injuries sustained on Wednesday.

The charges against Oliver’s mother have been changed to include one account of first-degree intentional homicide and one account of attempted intentional homicide.

Oliver was a student at Sheboygan Falls Elementary School where school district officials are now preparing to offer extra staff and counselors starting on Monday.

Police also encourage parents from the school district to check on their children’s mental health and well-being during this time.

Officials say a criminal complaint with more details is expected to release next week, and the mother’s name will not be released until she is criminally charged.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 54-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash Thursday night in northern Pepin County.
1 person dies in rollover crash near Durand Thursday
35-year-old McKenzie Johnson of Ladysmith was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and 20...
Former Ladysmith teacher sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing, possessing child porn
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
The release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the incident occurred at 1:18...
Lane closure due to semi trailer crash, 3 people hurt
Chippewa Falls Police Department Chief, Matt Kelm, says that one gun that was found, and police...
Chippewa Falls School District Superintendent informs families of weapon found on school grounds

Latest News

The Brewing Project hosted a Who’s Who Happy Hour Friday to allow voters to meet and greet Eau...
The Brewing Project hosts candidate forum
Chippewa Falls T&F
SportScene 13 for Friday, April 1st, 2022
Researchers at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health are hoping to...
UW researchers to expand program to prevent diabetic eye disease
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday