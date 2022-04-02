8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls Police Department says Oliver Hitchcock, an 8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy, passed away yesterday afternoon from his injuries sustained on Wednesday.

The charges against Oliver’s mother have been changed to include one account of first-degree intentional homicide and one account of attempted intentional homicide.

Oliver was a student at Sheboygan Falls Elementary School where school district officials are now preparing to offer extra staff and counselors starting on Monday.

Police also encourage parents from the school district to check on their children’s mental health and well-being during this time.

Officials say a criminal complaint with more details is expected to release next week, and the mother’s name will not be released until she is criminally charged.

