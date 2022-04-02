Advertisement

The Brewing Project hosts candidate forum

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Brewing Project hosted a Who’s Who Happy Hour Friday to allow voters to meet and greet Eau Claire candidates on the April 5 ballot.

The majority of Eau Claire School Board, City Council, and contested county board candidates were in attendance. This is the first time organizers put on an event like this, making it a one stop shop for the city’s voters.

Jonah Organizer, Lynn Buske, called the event a success.

“Jonah’s mission is to make sure that people are being able to be engaged and active in their community but sometimes you need a guiding hand to do that because even though like the school board does really good at sharing what candidates were all about and there’s information out there, it’s still really confusing when you go to the polls to really know for sure who do I want to vote for? Where do they stand on the issues that matter to me? and you need someone to kind of talk you through that and answer questions,” Buske said.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. a photo ID is required to cast a ballot.

