Benefit held for the family of a fallen Cadott firefighter

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The Cadott community came together Saturday to help the family of a fallen firefighter who passed away last year.

The Cadott fire department held a benefit to help Matt Siddons’ family.

Siddons died last December after battling COVID-19.

The benefit included food and multiple raffle items that were donated by the community.

Siddons’ family says they’re grateful to see their community rally around them honoring Matt.

“It’s overwhelming. Matt’s been a huge part of the community, we’ve both been a huge part of this community,” Kayla Siddons, Matt’s wife, said. “He was an infectious person, right. He made his way into everybody’s heart and everybody’s here for him.”

Proceeds from the benefit event will go directly to Siddons’ family helping them cover expenses.

