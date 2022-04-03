The Heyde Center hosts 58th Annual Spring Art Show

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A number of Northwestern Wisconsin artists have the chance to have their artwork displayed in a judgment-free zone.

the Heyde Center for the arts in Chippewa Falls is hosting its 58th annual spring art show.

Over 60 artists from the Chippewa Valley and surrounding areas are able to put their work on display.

Debra Johnson, the executive director of the Heyde Center, says the ages of the artists range from under 10 to almost 80 years old.

Johnson also says the art show is not a judged one and people of varying skill levels were able to submit their works of art.

There are paintings, sculptures, and drawings.

Each artist was allowed to submit up to three works of art, so Johnson says there’s plenty to see. She says the goal is for people to see the artists in their community and to also give those artists a chance to showcase what they can do.

“The spring art show is very unique in that it is really open to anyone. it is a non-jury show. we want to have people that have never exhibited it before to people that are experienced, come share their art, have a number of art styles and everybody’s always impressed when they come up here at the variety of art that’s right here in the Chippewa Valley, a little bit further beyond,” Johnson said.

If you’re interested in checking out the spring art show you can see it through April 15th at the Heyde Center. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday during business hours and from noon until 4 p-m on the weekend.

Johnson also says if a piece of art catches your eye there is an opportunity to buy it.

