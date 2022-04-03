Advertisement

Plenty of space between top 2 Republican AG hopefuls

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The top two Republicans running for attorney general are offering the party’s primary voters a clear choice.

Adam Jarchow, a former state representative, is running an aggressive campaign that has relied on a steady diet of Twitter attacks that frequently target Democrats on national issues.

Eric Toney, the Fond du Lac County prosecutor, has been more traditional in playing up his law enforcement credentials.

One strategist said Jarchow’s money advantage is a signal that his message is landing better so far.

The GOP primary is in August, and Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul awaits in November.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
Sheboygan Falls Police Department
8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries, mother arrested
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida
According to release by the City of La Crosse, the La Crosse Police Department along with Town...
2 people arrested in La Crosse, drugs and handgun found

Latest News

Wisconsin Dells PD arrest one in connection with end of March shooting
chihi soccer
SportScene 13 for Saturday, April 2nd
SportScene 13 - Saturday (4/2/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (4/2/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (4/2/22)