Advertisement

Wisconsin Dells PD arrest one in connection with end of March shooting

(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dells Police Department has taken a 22-year-old into custody following a Wednesday morning shooting.

According to police, the alleged suspect was taken into custody Saturday in Lafayette, Indiana. They are currently being held at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

The suspect was on the run after shooting and injuring two individuals on the 600 block of Vine Street in the Wisconsin Dells.

Wisconsin Dells police said they are working with the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate charges.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
Sheboygan Falls Police Department
8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries, mother arrested
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida
According to release by the City of La Crosse, the La Crosse Police Department along with Town...
2 people arrested in La Crosse, drugs and handgun found

Latest News

chihi soccer
SportScene 13 for Saturday, April 2nd
SportScene 13 - Saturday (4/2/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (4/2/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (4/2/22)
The Cadott community held a benefit for the family of a fallen Cadott firefighter
Benefit held for the family of a fallen Cadott firefighter