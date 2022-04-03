Advertisement

YMCA of the Chippewa Valley Kids Expo returns

The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley hosted its 16th annual Kids Expo.
The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley hosted its 16th annual Kids Expo.(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Apr. 3, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley hosted its 16th annual Kids Expo event Sunday in Eau Claire.

After not being able to have the even for the past few years, the expo drew a large crowd.

Held at the L.E. Phillips Sports Center, there were plenty of activities to keep young ones and parents entertained.

Sports center facility director Amy Peterson-Foss says it’s great to see the community come together again.

She also says some of the fun things to do included big inflatable bouncy houses, a DJ, dance and martial arts performances, and more.

“Then we also have a gymnastic space, so let the kids run and explore and just kind of expend some energy.,” Peterson-Foss said. “And then we also have vendor booths over on the court so you can walk around kind of see what our community has to offer.”

Peterson-Foss says her favorite part about the Kids Expo is seeing all the smiles, hearing the laughter, and just seeing children and their families having a good time.

