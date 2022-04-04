Advertisement

April 4-8 is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Wisconsin

By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - April 4-8 is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Wisconsin. It’s a week people can use as a reminder to review plans in the event severe weather strikes.

According to the National Weather Service, Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes per year. In 2021, there were 41 confirmed tornadoes that touched down in the state. That’s why officials are encouraging people to take the time to review plans now before severe weather strikes.

The CDC said 48% of Americans don’t have a first aid kit or emergency kit in their houses, and that number is even higher for kits in cars. Even though the busiest times for tornadoes are usually during the spring and summer months, in Wisconsin, they can happen at any time. To help stay safe, officials encourage people to create a plan, practice that plan, and have supplies on hand, like first aid kits in both the car and house.

“If you’re in an automobile accident, you slip off the road because of water or rain on the road, you need to have that first aid kit. And the first aid kit in your car should be in the passenger compartment not in the trunk, it should be accessible for you and your loved ones,” CEO of DrySee, Brad Greer said.

Some things to keep in an emergency kit are non-perishable foods that can last up to three days, water, flashlights, extra batteries, an emergency contact list, a portable phone charger and a first aid kit.

“It’s also important if you’re traveling and you are experiencing severe weather during your travels and an automobile. If you’re in an auto accident, you’ve slipped off the road, whether it’s due to ice or writing. Also, have an emergency whistle,” Greer said.

The whistle can help emergency personnel hear you if they are unable to see you.

There will be a statewide tornado drill on April 7 at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Wisconsin Emergency Management encourages everyone to pause what they are doing and practice their designated shelter location. However, if severe weather is expected anywhere in the state, the drill will be postponed to April 8.

