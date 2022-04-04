Advertisement

Bryant Brenner resigns as Regis basketball coach; will continue coaching football

Brenner compiled a record of 52-38 as the head basketball coach in four seasons.
Regis (Eau Claire, Wis.) football coach Bryant Brenner speaks at practice before a 2021 playoff...
Regis (Eau Claire, Wis.) football coach Bryant Brenner speaks at practice before a 2021 playoff game.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The head basketball coach at Regis High School in Eau Claire is stepping down.

Bryant Brenner announced Monday morning in a statement to community members and families that he will not return as head boy’s basketball coach at Regis.

“It is my personal decision to step down and I appreciate the administration’s support in this transition,” Brenner said in the statement. “I want to thank the players, parents, and my assistant coaches for their dedication to the program.”

Taking over starting with the 2018-19 season, Brenner compiled a record of 52-38 as the head basketball coach, including a 2nd-place finish in the Cloverbelt-West in 2020-21. He took over the program from longtime Regis head basketball coach Bill Uelmen, who racked up a record of 590-307 in his Hall of Fame career before retiring. In the statement, Bryant said he enjoyed the opportunity to coach the team for four seasons, calling it a “privilege,” and thanked players, parents and assistant coaches for their support.

Brenner will continue to coach the Regis football program, which he took over in 2008. Through 14 seasons, Brenner has a football coaching record of 138-29 with state appearances in 2009, 2012, 2016 and 2019, including a state championship in 2016. Last fall, the team finished 12-1, falling to Coleman in a state semifinal. Brenner will also continue as a math teacher with the school.

The statement from Regis Catholic Schools said that a search for his replacement will begin “at an appropriate time.”

