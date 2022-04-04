Advertisement

Cadott School District investigating vandalism in school library

A letter from the district said two books were intentionally damaged, while books and signs were either moved or hidden over several weeks.
[FILE] Books on a library shelf.
[FILE] Books on a library shelf.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The Cadott School District is investigating an act of vandalism in one of its school libraries.

In a letter to families and community members on Monday, Superintendent Jenny Starck said that over the last several weeks, two books had been intentionally damaged while some books had been either pushed to the back of the shelf or intentionally moved.

The letter also said that on March 31, several books fell off of shelves after bookends were removed and signs showing certain book sections were moved or hidden.

According to the letter, the district’s staff and law enforcement think a student or group of students are responsible for the acts of vandalism. The letter said that the staff and police are reviewing security video to find out who is involved.

Starck in the letter said that even though the damage was minor, as a school district community they couldn’t tolerate the vandalism. At least two school board candidates posted on social media about the situation.

The district said the situation is under investigation.

In March, the Cadott School Board voted to remove two books from the school’s elementary school library after a parent challenged 12 books that were in the library. The books’ topics ranged from sex education to gender identity and some non-fiction books. The school board said it plans on making changes to the district’s library policy.

