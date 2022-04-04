Cadott School District investigating vandalism in school library

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The Cadott School District is investigating an act of vandalism in one of its school libraries.

In a letter to families and community members on Monday, Superintendent Jenny Starck said that over the last several weeks, two books had been intentionally damaged while some books had been either pushed to the back of the shelf or intentionally moved.

The letter also said that on March 31, several books fell off of shelves after bookends were removed and signs showing certain book sections were moved or hidden.

According to the letter, the district’s staff and law enforcement think a student or group of students are responsible for the acts of vandalism. The letter said that the staff and police are reviewing security video to find out who is involved.

Starck in the letter said that even though the damage was minor, as a school district community they couldn’t tolerate the vandalism. At least two school board candidates posted on social media about the situation.

The district said the situation is under investigation.

In March, the Cadott School Board voted to remove two books from the school’s elementary school library after a parent challenged 12 books that were in the library. The books’ topics ranged from sex education to gender identity and some non-fiction books. The school board said it plans on making changes to the district’s library policy.

Dear Cadott Families, Over the last several weeks, a district library aide noticed that some books in the Jr/Sr High Library had been pushed to the back of the shelves, and others had been purposely miscategorized. In addition, two books had been intentionally damaged. Then, on March 31, some shelf bookends were removed, resulting in some books falling off shelves and some signs marking specific book sections were moved and hidden. We believe a student or students did this during an open period. While this damage was not severe, and some students volunteered to help the library aide get items back in order, the Cadott School District takes this situation very seriously. District staff are reviewing security video footage with local law enforcement to determine who is responsible. This situation remains under investigation. As a school district community, we must hold ourselves to a high standard. Vandalism, however minor, cannot be tolerated. I regret that a student or small group of students has negatively impacted our school today.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.