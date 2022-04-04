Eau Claire medical doctor receives award for volunteer work

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Valley doctor is recognized for his humanitarian work over the last 25 years with the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic Monday.

Dr. Dennis Luther was awarded the Wisconsin Medical Society’s Presidential Citation for 2022-23.

The award is given to someone who has made a significant contribution to medicine and the public’s health.

Dr. Luther began at the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic only three months after it first opened in 1997 and officially retired in 2013, but has continued to volunteer at the clinic ever since.

“In 1973, I came down with hepatitis-B from MedTech, and the only place I could go for medical care was the free clinic at UCLA,” Dr. Luther said. “I went there, couldn’t pay them... so I decided that at any one time afterwards that if I ever had the opportunity, I would give it back to other people, and I did.”

Dr. Luther said that while he is retired now, he plans to continue to work at the Free Clinic as long as he is able to.

For more information on the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, you can visit their website or call 715-839-8477.

