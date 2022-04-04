Advertisement

Judge refuses to delay trial in Christmas parade deaths

Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on...
Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 at the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)(Mike De Sisti | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has refused to delay the trial for a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee are asking a judge to push his trial back.

Darrell Brooks faces more than 80 charges in connection with the parade incident in Waukesha in November 2021.

His trial is scheduled to start Oct. 3.

His attorneys filed a motion with Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow on Friday asking to delay the proceedings. They say they need at least six months to analyze hundreds of videos of the parade.

Dorow refused the request Monday, saying it’s important to make sure cases are resolved quickly.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side
WATCH: Sheboygan Falls Police Department speaks on death of 8-year-old
8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries, mother arrested
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida
Wisconsin Dells PD arrest one in connection with end of March shooting

Latest News

Dr. Dennis Luther received an award for volunteer medical service on April 4, 2022 in Eau...
Eau Claire medical doctor receives award for volunteer work
Doctor Honored for Volunteer Work
Doctor Honored for Volunteer Work
Jeffers Road Construction Begins
Jeffers Road Construction Begins
Voters will hit the polls Tuesday.
What to know before election day