Judge refuses to delay trial in Christmas parade deaths

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has refused to delay the trial for a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee are asking a judge to push his trial back.

Darrell Brooks faces more than 80 charges in connection with the parade incident in Waukesha in November 2021.

His trial is scheduled to start Oct. 3.

His attorneys filed a motion with Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow on Friday asking to delay the proceedings. They say they need at least six months to analyze hundreds of videos of the parade.

Dorow refused the request Monday, saying it’s important to make sure cases are resolved quickly.

