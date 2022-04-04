Mayo Clinic Cancer Center installs robotic IV compounding system

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has installed Minnesota’s first robotic intravenous compounding system to prepare chemotherapy infusions for patients undergoing treatment for cancer.

According to Mayo Clinic, this new system offers the same unparalleled quality, safety and efficiency for patients and oncology staff as the current manual system, with less potential for staff exposure to hazardous chemotherapy medications.

Director Scott Soefje, Pharmacy Cancer Care at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, says computerized bar coding ensures that patients receive the correct chemotherapy and the correct dose.

“The robot utilizes the existing computerized bar-coding system at Mayo Clinic which is connected to each patient’s electronic health record,” says Clayton Irvine, Senior Manager, Oncology Cancer Care, Mayo Clinic Cancer Center. “A chemotherapy nurse matches the chemotherapy dose to the patient’s prescription as a double check before infusion.”

Irvine says that the new robot not only saves time, but also allows staff members in the chemotherapy unit at Mayo Clinic to increase capacity to deliver infusions.

