Reducing excessive alcohol use in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A state council is offering new recommendations on how to reduce excessive alcohol use in Wisconsin.

The State Council on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse recently released a report describing the excessive drinking habits that are being seen statewide.

At the conclusion of the report, the council offers 61 recommendations for local government, state agencies, and the alcohol industry to consider to create healthier and safer communities.

The key measures include raising the price of alcohol, reducing the density of alcohol outlets, and conducting more alcohol compliance checks.

The La Crosse County Alliance to Heal is supporting the recommendations listed in the report, and would like to see some of the actions implemented in the Coulee Region.

County Health Educator Judi Zabel says the coalition’s main focus is keeping the community educated on the harmful effects of alcohol, with a particular focus on younger generations.

“We need to educate our youth on what alcohol is, what it does to the body,” Zabel expressed. “It causes seven cancers, it impedes the brain and their ability to learn.”

Zabel adds limiting excessive drinking could also decrease the usage of other harmful substances.

“We know that you are two times more likely to use heroin if you are addicted to alcohol,” Zabel detailed. “If we can prevent that alcohol addiction and get to it much sooner, we can prevent, potentially down the road, heroin overdoses.”

The Wisconsin DHS reported more than 3,100 alcohol-related deaths in 2020, an 18% change from the year before.

Data is still being compiled from 2021 as a whole, but through August of last year the state recorded 1,960 deaths that could be attributed to alcohol use.

