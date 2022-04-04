Vernon County authorities investigating theft of dozens of road signs

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities in Vernon County are investigating the theft of dozens of road signs since the beginning of the year.

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said Monday in a press release that over 25 road signs in and around the county have been stolen.

Signs had been taken off of their posts or had their posts cut and taken, Spears said. The areas where signs have gone missing include Chaseburg, Coon Valley, Genoa, Readstown, Stoddard, Viola, Viroqua and Westby, according to the Vernon County Highway Department.

In December, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said about 80 signs had been stolen in 2021 in the Department’s Northwest Region, and added that sign theft was generally on the rise across the state. The cost to replace stolen signs comes out of the highway department’s budget, which is used to clear snow and repair potholes, among other tasks, the DOT said.

Stealing road or traffic signs can result in a fine of up to $100 and a penalty of 30 days in jail for the first offense in Wisconsin. A second offense doubles the maximum jail time, according to the DOT.

Spears said that stolen or missing signs can lead to crashes and puts people at risk while they are driving.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 608-637-2123 or anonymously to Vernon County Crimestoppers at 608-637-8477.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.