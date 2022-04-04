Vernon County Sheriff John Spears to retire

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Vernon County Sheriff John Spears is retiring.

Spears made the announcement in a press release Monday, in which he said he will not seek re-election this fall.

According to the release, Spears has worked for 40 years in Vernon County as a member of law enforcement, including the past 12 as sheriff. Spears said he looked forward to joining two previous sheriffs he served under, Geoffrey Banta and Gene Cary, in retirement.

“I look forward to devoting all of my time to my family, enjoying time with our grandchildren, traveling and spending time with friends,” Spears said. “It has been a true honor and privilege to have served the citizens of Vernon County for the past 40 years in law enforcement.”

Spears said he is “confident” that a “qualified, experienced and dedicated law enforcement professional” would be elected to replace him.

Spears joins several other Wisconsin sheriffs that will not seek re-election this fall, including in La Crosse, Eau Claire and Chippewa counties in western Wisconsin.

