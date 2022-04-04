What to know before election day

EAU CLAIRE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -On Tuesday, voters across western Wisconsin will weigh in on local races including school boards, city councils and county boards.

As election day approaches, officials with the City of Altoona prepare the River Prairie Center for voters.

“I would expect a decent turnout tomorrow,” said Roy Atkinson, a City of Altoona Assistant City Administrator. “Probably 1,000 would be my estimate, but that’s probably high.”

Atkinson said the city has around 4,800 registered voters.

So far around 300 people have cast their votes via absentee ballots.

For people who have an absentee ballot but have not turned it in yet, Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said there’s still time.

“You can take that to your polling site before 8 p.m., and turn it in, but it needs to be the actual voter turning in their ballot,” Riepl said.

While in Altoona there is only one voting location, in Eau Claire there are multiple polling sites.

Some of these have changed since the last election in 2021.

“In November of 20-21, the city did redistrict due to the federal census, so that means some of the wards and districts within the City of Eau Claire changed,” Riepl said.

Reipl said if you voted in the February primaries, then your voting location is the same.

If you haven’t voted since 2021, she recommends going to My Vote Wisconsin to check where you vote.

For people who would like to vote, but aren’t registered yet, you can do that Tuesday.

“You can actually get registered to vote at the polling site tomorrow, and then come and vote, so there are opportunities to come to your polling site, and get registered and then vote that day,” Atkinson said.

Before voting, both registered and unregistered voters need to bring a photo ID in order to cast their ballot.

Polls across western Wisconsin are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission expects around 20%-25% of eligible voters will hit the polls.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.