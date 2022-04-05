Advertisement

2022 Wisconsin Spring Election Results

By WEAU 13 News
Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Spring Election results!

First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Spring Election results!

Second, there are a number of elections across our viewing area that are specific to one township, village, or precinct. You can find these results as the counties post them here.

County-by-County Results
Adams
Barron
Buffalo
Chippewa
Clark
Crawford
Dunn
Eau Claire
Jackson
Juneau
County-by-County Results
La Crosse
Monroe
Pepin
Pierce
Polk
Price
Rusk
Sawyer
St. Croix
Taylor
County-by-County Results
Trempealeau
Vernon
Washburn

