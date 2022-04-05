2022 Wisconsin spring general election today

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In western Wisconsin, all eyes are set on the 2022 Spring Election where voters will get the chance to let their voices be heard in several local races.

A number of races are on the April 5th spring election ballot in Eau Claire , including School Board, County Board and City Council.

For Eau Claire City Council members at large, people can vote for up to five out of eight candidates.

For Eau Claire Area School District school board, people can vote for no more than three candidates.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you plan on heading to the polls be sure to bring a valid ID with you, if you still need to register bring an ID as well as proof of residency.

Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl joins Hello Wisconsin Tuesday with last minute reminders before heading to the polls.

For those who have an absentee ballot but have not turned it in yet, you may take that to your designated polling location before the polls close to turn it in. It does need to be the actual voter turning in the ballot.

To see where your polling location is and exactly what will be on your ballot, see here.

