Advertisement

Billboards bring awareness to missing people

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wis. (WBAY) - A local non-profit is on a mission to shed light on the unseen during Wisconsin’s Missing Persons Month by displaying billboards.

During the month of April, the Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy and Crime Stoppers are reminding the public that just because someone is out of sight, doesn’t mean they’re out of mind.

“If we can support one family and keep them from suffering the loneliness and the isolation that we felt, then we’ve done a good job,” Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy Founder Marsha Loritz said.

Loritz said volunteers raised money all year to display 16 billboards across five counties.

The billboards list the names of those missing in that community. Organizers hope the high visibility allows the billboards to reach one person who knows something important.

“Our hope is that these billboards will bring people home. If it brings one person home, it will be worth all the fundraising we’ve done.”

For Loritz, the mission is personal.

Her mother, Victoria Prokopovitz, disappeared in April of 2013. She’s never been found.

Today, the Wisconsin missing persons database lists 230 names.

If you know of someone’s whereabouts, Loritz urges you to reach out to your local Crime Stoppers and call the police.

230 people are currently listed on Wisconsin's missing persons database.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side
WATCH: Sheboygan Falls Police Department speaks on death of 8-year-old
8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries, mother arrested
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida
Police Lights
Police: 2-year-old dies after accidentally run over by family member

Latest News

SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Regis takes on Cumberland in baseball
SportScene 13 for Monday, April 4
A 63-year-old man died after falling into Beaver Creek Sunday.
Man dead after being pulled from water in Galesville