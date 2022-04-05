Brewers’ Severino blames infertility issues for 80-game suspension

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Brewers’ catcher Pedro Severino released a statement Tuesday morning, reacting to his 80-day suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s performance enhancing drug policy. In it, he wrote that a medication he was taking in an effort to start a family turned out to be a banned by the league.

“I have been tested over 100 times in my career and I had never had an issue,” he wrote. “In my attempt to start a family, I made a mistake.”

His statement came minutes after MLB announced he would be suspended without pay for testing positive for Clomiphene, which it considers a performance-enhancing substance. The violation of the league’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program mandates the nearly half-season penalty.

The Major League Baseball Players Association tweeted Severino’s statement, in which the new Brewers catcher explained that he and his wife began trying to have a baby since late 2020. After last season ended and they went back to the Dominican Republic, the couple went to multiple doctors to see why they could not conceive. One of those doctors, according to Severino, prescribed the Clomiphene as a way to treat infertility and his statement indicates that he did not know what it was at the time.

The Major League Baseball Players Association issued the following statement from Pedro Severino (updated): pic.twitter.com/lNjJdVXRJF — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) April 5, 2022

Severino added that he does not plan to appeal the suspension, which starts on Opening Day, saying he accepts responsibility for taking the medication.

“With that said, I want to apologize to the Milwaukee Brewers organization, the staff, my teammates and our fans for letting you down,” he continued. “I hope you guys can accept me back in July and we can have a great second half.”

In its own statement Tuesday, the Brewers, who signed Severino as a free agent over the offseason, indicated he would be welcomed back once the suspension in over.

The team did also express its full support for the league’s performance enhancing drug policy as well as MLB’s “efforts to erase performance-enhancing drugs from the game.

