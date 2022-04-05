Advertisement

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire closes on New Markets Tax Credits financing

The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is announcing that it has closed on New Markets Tax Credits financing for the new Children’s Museum in the process of being built.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is announcing that it has closed on New Markets Tax Credits financing for the new Children’s Museum in the process of being built.

The new location will be at 126 North Barstow Street in downtown Eau Claire.

The release by the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire says Cinnaire and Forward Community Investments awarded a combined $13 million in New Markets Tax Credit allocation, $8.5 million and $4.5 million; yielding $2.8 million in benefit to the project. The release by the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire says that CCFBank purchased the tax credits and is the investor on this New Markets Tax Credits financing transaction. CCFBank also led the senior financing which was syndicated to local banks in the community.

“Convening the community is what we do. This is just another example in this project how we’re convening a community of partners and demonstrating that collaboration can make amazing things happen,” Children’s Museum of Eau Claire CEO Michael McHorney, said.

Other local financial institutions that have also joined in on financing for the new museum, include Charter Bank, Prevail Bank, Royal Credit Union, WNB Financial, and Security Financial Bank. Children’s Museum of Eau Claire says fundraising for the project has reached $8.7 million.

For more information you can visit their website.

