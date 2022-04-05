Construction begins Monday on several road projects in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction began on five projects in northwestern Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

One of the projects is in Eau Claire to improve safety at the North Crossing-Jeffers Road intersection.

The $612,688 project will help alleviate a large number of left-turn crashes at the intersection and add crosswalks and traffic signals. It’s also one of several projects on tap for Eau Claire in 2022. It’s expected to be done in mid-June.

To the west, the 68-year-old bridge for Highway 12 at Wilson Creek in Dunn County near Knapp will be replaced between Monday and August. Going north, Highway 53 between Spooner and Trego is being reconstructed, including adding a new interchange and frontage roads, with work beginning last spring, resuming Monday and continuing into this fall. Going south, the pavement on Interstate 94 and the on- and off-ramps where it interchanges with Highway 12/Highway 27 and Highway 54 in Black River Falls will be replaced, with the project beginning Monday and scheduled to be completed in August.

ICYMI: Construction starts today on five projects in the Northwest Region – NB US 53 in Barron Co., US 12 at Wilson Creek in Dunn Co., WIS 312 at Jeffers Road in Eau Claire Co., I-94 in the Black River Falls area in Jackson Co. and WIS 54/93 at Beaver Creek in Trempealeau Co. pic.twitter.com/GF7S2idJZs — WisDOT Northwest Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) April 4, 2022

In Trempealeau County, work began on the bridge for Highway 54/Highway 93 at Beaver Creek west of Galesville, with construction scheduled through October. Another portion of Highway 54 in Trempealeau County, replacing the bridges of Highway 35/Highway 54 over the Trempealeau River, began construction on two new bridges in a $10.42 million project last July that will wrap up in October this year.

In addition to the Trempealeau River bridge replacement, four other projects were already in progress in the northwestern part of Wisconsin:

A $1.24 million project to replace a culvert with a bridge on Highway 48 near Cumberland at the Hay River Flowage in Barron County, which began last week and runs through August;

A $530,798 project to repair the Giles Creek Bridge north of Greenwood in Clark County, which began last week and lasts through May;

A $21.6 million project to replace a pair of bridges, reconstruct an interchange and various other road-related tasks along Interstate 94 in St. Croix County, which began last July and is scheduled to be completed in November 2023; and

An $8.2 million project to replace pavement, sewer and water mains on Highway 63 in Spooner in Washburn County, which began last week and lasts until November.

You can view weekly updates on active construction projects in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region on the DOT website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.