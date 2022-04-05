Drunk driving crash simulated for students at Sparta High School

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at Sparta High School are getting an up close and personal look at the consequences of drunk driving.

School Resource Officer Marc Nelson helped lead an effort to have first responders gather outside the school Tuesday morning to assist with a simulated fatal accident.

“With prom coming up this weekend, graduation in a couple months, I thought it was important that we do something like this,” Nelson said.

While Nelson first came up with the idea, senior Brooklyn Schreier eagerly stepped up to help put the event together.

“Having this happen, and having underclassmen to hopefully talk about this to the freshman, and their parents, and out in the community, I hope it gets around,” Schreier said. “This is a big thing happening, and we’re trying to raise awareness.”

Students took part in the demonstration, playing roles that included victims, a drunk driver, and an injured passenger.

Nelson was proud to see students want to be involved in the process, saying their participation helps illustrate that the problem is real.

“It lets the other students see them on a more personal level, relate a little bit more to them when they see one of their classmates laying there on the cot, or being taken away by the funeral home, or even being run through filed sobriety tests,” Nelson explained. “I think that hits a little bit closer to home for them, and hopefully the message will reach them a little bit better that way.”

The lesson certainly resonated for Schreier.

“It was more realistic than I thought it was, and it was kind of crazy watching your friends lay on the hood of a car dead, and watch them get put in a body bag, so it kind of hits home,” Schreier expressed. “It’s really scary, and I hope everyone else got the message.”

“You can kill someone, that is scary, don’t do it, don’t drive and drink, that’s so dumb,” Schreier added.

The Sparta Police Department, Fire Department, Ambulance Service, and even Gundersen Air went through their full response process before an audience of sophomore, junior, and senior students.

This is the first mock crash held at Sparta High School since 2013, but Schreier hopes to see them happen more regularly moving forward.

