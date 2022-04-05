Eau Claire County Sheriff race up to 3 candidates as Dave Riewestahl enters

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The race to become the next Eau Claire County Sheriff now has three candidates.

On Monday, Capt. Dave Riewestahl of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announced that he is running for the office currently held by retiring Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, according to a release.

“I’m excited to use my skills and experiences to serve... as the next Sheriff of Eau Claire County,” Riewestahl said.

Riewestahl has been with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office since 2007 in various roles; he’s currently the administrator of the Eau Claire County Jail. In the release, Riewestahl touted his ability to work with other departments as a key part of his career in law enforcement.

“In my career, I have had the most success when I collaborate with other departments, members of our community and surrounding communities as a means of solving problems and concerns,” Riewestahl said.

An Altoona native, Riewestahl is an alum of Altoona High School and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He will join Dan Henning, a longtime member and a detective with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, and Kevin Otto, also a longtime member of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office who is currently Jail Sergeant, in running for Eau Claire County Sheriff. Riewestahl and Otto, both running as Democrats, will face each other in a primary in August 9, with the winner set to appear on the ballot running against Henning, a Republican, in the General Election on November 8.

You can learn more about elections in Wisconsin by visiting the Wisconsin Election Commission website. If you are looking for sample ballots, voter registration information, or are wondering where to vote, you can visit the MyVote Wisconsin website.

