Advertisement

Eau Claire County Sheriff race up to 3 candidates as Dave Riewestahl enters

Riewestahl has been with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office since 2007.
Dave Riewestahl of the Eau Claire (Wis.) County Sheriff's Department. Riewestahl is running for...
Dave Riewestahl of the Eau Claire (Wis.) County Sheriff's Department. Riewestahl is running for Eau Claire County Sheriff in 2022.(Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The race to become the next Eau Claire County Sheriff now has three candidates.

On Monday, Capt. Dave Riewestahl of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announced that he is running for the office currently held by retiring Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, according to a release.

“I’m excited to use my skills and experiences to serve... as the next Sheriff of Eau Claire County,” Riewestahl said.

Riewestahl has been with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office since 2007 in various roles; he’s currently the administrator of the Eau Claire County Jail. In the release, Riewestahl touted his ability to work with other departments as a key part of his career in law enforcement.

“In my career, I have had the most success when I collaborate with other departments, members of our community and surrounding communities as a means of solving problems and concerns,” Riewestahl said.

An Altoona native, Riewestahl is an alum of Altoona High School and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He will join Dan Henning, a longtime member and a detective with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, and Kevin Otto, also a longtime member of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office who is currently Jail Sergeant, in running for Eau Claire County Sheriff. Riewestahl and Otto, both running as Democrats, will face each other in a primary in August 9, with the winner set to appear on the ballot running against Henning, a Republican, in the General Election on November 8.

You can learn more about elections in Wisconsin by visiting the Wisconsin Election Commission website. If you are looking for sample ballots, voter registration information, or are wondering where to vote, you can visit the MyVote Wisconsin website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side
WATCH: Sheboygan Falls Police Department speaks on death of 8-year-old
8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries, mother arrested
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida
Police Lights
Police: 2-year-old dies after accidentally run over by family member

Latest News

Plenty of space between top 2 Republican AG hopefuls
Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with...
Evers vetoes riot penalty, PFC commission membership bills
Display of Wisconsin redistricting maps
Gov. Evers urges state Supreme Court to affirm redistricting plan
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
Fitzgerald, Johnson propose bail study after parade deaths