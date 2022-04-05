Advertisement

Eau Claire high schools open food pantries

The pantries are equipped with large-scale refrigerator-freezer units and storage for non-perishable items.
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Apr. 4, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two high schools in Eau Claire have added food pantries.

Memorial High School and North High School created the food pantries this winter, paying for them with an annual $10,000 donation from the Ulrich Trust that began this year.

Feed My People Food Bank is also helping the schools. The pantries are equipped with large-scale refrigerator-freezer units and storage for non-perishable items.

“Students who have the opportunity to eat well and be able to get the proper nutrition are shown to have better social and emotional behaviors,” Kimberly Winkelmann, Memorial High School Partnership Coordinator, said. “They’re also able to concentrate more and that is going to help them do better in school.”

The pantries are open to students and their families who can place orders online and get their food anonymously.

More information about the Urlich Marketplace food pantries, named for Connie and Coyla “Pat” Ulrich, Eau Claire High School graduates who established the Urlich Trust to financially support education of young people in Eau Claire, is available on the Memorial and North high school websites.

