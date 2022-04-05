Advertisement

Man accused of threatening officers, hospital staff during OWI arrest charged

The Lake Hallie Police Department said 57-year-old Scott Vaningan of Eau Claire was taken into...
The Lake Hallie Police Department said 57-year-old Scott Vaningan of Eau Claire was taken into custody after being stopped at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26 on 27th Avenue at South Prairie View Road near the Menards Warehouse, or former Shopko building, in Lake Hallie.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man accused of threatening officers and hospital staff during operating while intoxicated is charged.

The charges filed against 57-year-old Scott Vaningan include battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer, bail jumping-felony, OWI (4th), operating while revoked (rev due to alc/contr subst/refusal 4th+), and ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order.

The Lake Hallie Police Department said 57-year-old Scott Vaningan of Eau Claire was taken into custody after being stopped at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26 on 27th Avenue at South Prairie View Road near the Menards Warehouse, or former Shopko building, in Lake Hallie.

In a release, the Police Department said they saw a dark-colored truck headed north on County Highway OO overcorrect after it went over the center line. A search of the vehicle’s registration found that its owner’s driving privileges were revoked. After stopping the vehicle, an officer with the Lake Hallie Police Department smelled what he believed to be intoxicants on the driver’s breath and saw that the driver’s eyes were glossy and bloodshot. The driver, Vaningan, also had slurred speech. Because of prior convictions for OWI, Vaningan had a blood-alcohol restriction of 0.02. After doing a field sobriety test, a breath test resulted in Vaningan having a BAC of 0.15.

Police said Vaningan repeatedly made verbal and physical threats to officers during the arrest and to hospital staff when he was brought in for a blood draw.

A review hearing is scheduled for May 17, 2022.

