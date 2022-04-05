Advertisement

Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that killed his wife in an airport parking deck.(Salt Lake City Police/Twitter)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - Police have arrested a man accused of killing his wife by running her over in a vehicle while driving under the influence in an airport parking deck.

Salt Lake City police responded to the Salt Lake City International Airport Monday afternoon after learning a woman was seriously hurt in a collision.

When officers arrived, they found Charlotte Sturgeon, 29, with serious injuries. Paramedics transported her to the hospital where she died.

Salt Lake City police responded to a deadly crash that killed the wife of a man accused of...
Salt Lake City police responded to a deadly crash that killed the wife of a man accused of running her over.(Salt Lake City Police/Twitter)

Investigators believe her husband, Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, ran over his wife while driving the SUV on the second level of the short-term airport parking garage soon after the couple returned from a vacation.

Police said the husband drove to the payment booths to ask for help after the collision, and he never left airport property before his arrest.

Detectives booked Sturgeon and placed him in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, where he faces a charge of automobile homicide - criminal negligence DUI of alcohol/drugs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Police: 2-year-old dies after accidentally run over by family member
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
Jack the Magnificent out for a morning stroll with his owner and trainer Rose Johnson.
‘Jack the Magnificent’ hoofin’ his way around Eau Claire communities
Regis (Eau Claire, Wis.) football coach Bryant Brenner speaks at practice before a 2021 playoff...
Bryant Brenner resigns as Regis basketball coach; will continue coaching football
[FILE] Books on a library shelf.
Cadott School District investigating vandalism in school library

Latest News

FILE - Asbestos Removal Technologies Inc. job superintendent Ryan Laitila, right, sprays...
EPA rule would finally ban asbestos, carcinogen still in use
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden orders push on long COVID, pandemic’s shadowy mystery
President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw,...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 Response Team holds briefing; Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers agree on $10B to fight COVID
A 16-year-old is arrested after a deadly hit and run in Evansville, Indiana.
Teen facing murder charges after woman dies in hit and run involving stolen vehicle
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun