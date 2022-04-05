Advertisement

Man dead after being pulled from water in Galesville

A 63-year-old man died after falling into Beaver Creek Sunday.(pxhere)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GALESVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man died Sunday afternoon after he was pulled from the water in Galesville.

The Galesville Police Department said 63-year-old Robby Sacia of Galesville died after life-saving measures were unsuccessful after he was pulled from Beaver Creek near the Galesville Mill Dam.

In a release, Galesville Police said at about 1:12 p.m. Sunday, they were called to the area of East Mill Road and East Ridge Avenue on the east side of Galesville for a report that someone had possibly fallen into Beaver Creek. An officer and a member of the Galesville Area Fire Department were able to find Sacia and bring him back to shore. Sacia was later declared dead.

The incident is under investigation. Assisting the Galesville Police Department and Galesville Fire Department were the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Galesville First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance.

