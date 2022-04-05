Advertisement

Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says

Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.(Stephen Keller / Southwest Airlines)
By David Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AZFamily/Gray News) – A man is facing felony charges for masturbating on a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to Phoenix on Saturday, according to the FBI.

According to investigators, shortly after takeoff, the man pulled down his pants and exposed himself to the woman sitting next to him. He then touched himself four separate times during the flight.

When the man finally fell asleep, the woman sitting next to him got up and told the flight crew about what happened, federal documents say.

The FBI says when the flight landed in Phoenix, the man was interviewed by federal agents and admitted to what happened, but he said he “didn’t think what he was doing made the woman next to him uncomfortable.”

The man faces felony charges for violating obscenity laws. He faces up to 90 days in prison and a $500 fine.

Copyright 2022 AZFamily via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

