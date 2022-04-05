Advertisement

Mauston man killed in car crash

The name of the victim is being withheld as to notify the family first.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Taylor Bowden and Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) -- A Mauston man died early Tuesday morning after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree on a Juneau Co. highway, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Investigators determined, the 56-year-old driver was heading west on U.S. 12/16 when his vehicle went off the road near Morrissey Rd., in Lemonweir Township, and the wreck left him seriously injured.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:45 a.m. and attempted life-saving measures. However, the driver, whose name was not released was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

