Royal Construction celebrates 2 carpenters winning National awards

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Workers at Royal Construction gathered Tuesday to celebrate two carpenters who won gold and silver at the Associated Builders and Contractors National Championship in San Antonio, Texas last month.

Drew Hawkins took gold and Tony Ehrike took silver at the competition last month. Carpenters from around the nation were tasked with completing an online exam, as well as building a project, revealed the day of, in less than six hours.

Ehrike who took silver says he was surprised by his achievement.

“It was like a knot in the stomach the whole day. I didn’t sleep much the night before, couldn’t stop thinking about it. But, you know, just walking in a giant room and seeing everything that’s going on and you’re part of it. And it got intense real quick. I thought what I did was good, but when my name got called, I was definitely excited. Yeah,” Ehrike said.

Hawkins and Ehrike both say they will continue to use the skills they learned preparing for the competition in their construction work going forward.

