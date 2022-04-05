Advertisement

Royal Construction celebrates 2 carpenters winning National awards

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Workers at Royal Construction gathered Tuesday to celebrate two carpenters who won gold and silver at the Associated Builders and Contractors National Championship in San Antonio, Texas last month.

Drew Hawkins took gold and Tony Ehrike took silver at the competition last month. Carpenters from around the nation were tasked with completing an online exam, as well as building a project, revealed the day of, in less than six hours.

Ehrike who took silver says he was surprised by his achievement.

“It was like a knot in the stomach the whole day. I didn’t sleep much the night before, couldn’t stop thinking about it. But, you know, just walking in a giant room and seeing everything that’s going on and you’re part of it. And it got intense real quick. I thought what I did was good, but when my name got called, I was definitely excited. Yeah,” Ehrike said.

Hawkins and Ehrike both say they will continue to use the skills they learned preparing for the competition in their construction work going forward.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Police: 2-year-old dies after accidentally run over by family member
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Body of missing Middleton hiker found
76-year-old Donald Webb was last seen Monday, April 4 at 11:30 a.m.
Chippewa Falls man found safe in Washburn County
Voting stickers
2022 Wisconsin spring general election today
Jack the Magnificent out for a morning stroll with his owner and trainer Rose Johnson.
‘Jack the Magnificent’ hoofin’ his way around Eau Claire communities

Latest News

Stout's Thimsen Wins WIAC Position Player of the Week
Stout's Thimsen Wins WIAC Position Player of the Week
Drunk Driving Crash Simulated at Sparta High
Drunk Driving Crash Simulated at Sparta High
Spring Election
Spring Election
The waiver would allow schools to extend meal programs through the summer, helping to feed kids...
Sen. Baldwin working to extend Child Nutrition Waiver
Eau Claire Emergency Management advises citizens on weather preparedness.
Severe Weather Week: tips of weather preparedness