Sen. Baldwin working to extend Child Nutrition Waiver

The waiver would allow schools to extend meal programs through the summer, helping to feed kids...
The waiver would allow schools to extend meal programs through the summer, helping to feed kids across the state.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Senator Tammy Baldwin is working to extend the Child Nutrition Waiver.

The waiver would allow schools to extend meal programs through the summer, helping to feed kids across the state.

The waiver allows all children to get a free meal without having to fill out paperwork, and parents can pick up meals at the school when needed for virtual learners.

“The whole idea is that we would continue what’s happening right now. When the pandemic emergency is declared over, we would go back to the old rules, the old eligibility requirements. If we don’t waive them and give the secretary of agriculture some ability to be more flexible, were concerned that there will be to many children who will go hungry,” Sen. Baldwin said.

