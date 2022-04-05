Advertisement

Severe Weather Week: tips of weather preparedness

Eau Claire Emergency Management advises citizens on weather preparedness.
Eau Claire Emergency Management advises citizens on weather preparedness.
By Ellie Pomerleau
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Spring is here and so is an increased chance for severe weather.

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week, which recognizes the importance of being prepared for whatever weather Wisconsin throws our way. The spring and summer months produce the most severe weather. To help citizens practice their emergency plans, the state of Wisconsin is holding a statewide tornado siren drill on April 7th.

The Eau Claire County Emergency Management Division is a resource to help citizens prepare for severe weather. The division provides training and exercises for the community and leads recovery efforts when needed. They are on call 24/7 to the public.

The Eau Claire County Emergency Division Coordinator, Tyler Esh, gives advice regarding severe weather and the upcoming storm siren drill.

“First, make sure have different ways to get alerts,” Esh said. “One thing that is common across the country, across the county, and locally is people have the belief that a storm siren is meant to alert them of a tornado and that is not really reality.”

Tornado sirens are not created to be heard by people inside, which is why citizens should use multiple alert systems. He said it is important that people are aware of the state drill because it will allow them to determine when and where they can hear the storm sirens.

There are many options for severe weather alert systems, but you can reach out to the Emergency Management Division for more information about alert systems. Esh says the best way to ease anxiety about severe weather is to create a plan and practice it. He says severe weather can happen at anytime, so it’s about knowing where to go. If you find yourself in a car, or away from home best best thing to do if find a sturdy building nearby.

The key items to keep on hand during severe weather is a flashlight, blankets, and cushions. Battery-power works best because they won’t die. The cushions and blankets can act as padding from debris.

To encourage citizens to practice weather preparedness, Wednesday is Safe Place Selfie Day. This is a national program that prompts people to go to their severe weather shelter and snap a selfie. Then, post the picture to social media and tag the National Weather Center.

“It shows you are taking a moment to show where you safest weather places are,” Esh said.

