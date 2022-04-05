Silver Alert issued for missing Chippewa Falls man

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Chippewa Falls man.

76-year-old Donald Webb was last seen Monday, April 4 at 11:30 a.m. leaving his house on County Highway K in Chippewa Falls to go to a store.

Webb was driving a red 2009 Chevy Silverado two-door pickup truck with Wisconsin license plate number FX4771. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and gray jacket, a t-shirt with suspenders and black shoes. Webb is described as 6′ and 175 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office. The Silver Alert was issued for the missing person who is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

