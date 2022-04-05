Spring into lighter recipes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes for spring rolls that provide lighter, crunchier, more colorful options.

VIETNAMESE BEEF AND SPRING ROLLS

INGREDIENTS:

16 thin slices Deli Roast Beef

1 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup chopped jicama

3/4 cup torn fresh cilantro

1/2 cup torn fresh basil

1/4 cup torn fresh mint

8 rice paper wrappers (8-1/2-inch diameter)

8 green leaf lettuce leaves, ribs removed

Dipping Sauce:

1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons red jalapeño pepper jelly

1 teaspoon soy sauce

COOKING:

Whisk dipping sauce ingredients in small microwave-safe bowl until blended. Microwave on HIGH 20 to 40 seconds or until warm; do not boil. Set aside to cool.

Toss carrots and jicama with 2 tablespoons of the dipping sauce in small bowl. Set aside. Toss cilantro, basil and mint in small bowl to combine. Set aside.

Fill large bowl with warm water. Dip 1 rice paper wrapper into water for a few seconds or just until moistened. Rice paper will still be firm but will continue to soften during assembly. Place on work surface.

Place 1 lettuce leaf at bottom of wrapper, leaving 1-inch border on right and left sides. Top with 2 slices Deli Roast Beef, 2 tablespoons carrot mixture and 1/8 of herb mixture (about 1/4 cup). Fold right and left sides of wrapper over filling. Fold bottom edge up over filling and roll up tightly. Place seam-side down on serving platter. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling ingredients. Cover rolls with damp paper towel during assembly to prevent from drying out. Cut each spring roll diagonally in half. Serve with dipping sauce.

BEEF SPRING ROLLS WITH CARROTS AND CILANTRO

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless or Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 to 1 inch thick or Flank Steak

1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons stir-fry sauce and marinade, divided

8 rice paper wrappers (8 to 9 inch diameter)

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup lightly packed fresh cilantro

Additional prepared stir-fry sauce and marinade (optional)

COOKING:

Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick strips. Combine 1/4 cup stir-fry sauce and beef in medium bowl. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef.

Fill large bowl with warm water. Dip 1 rice paper wrapper into water for a few seconds or just until moistened. Rice paper will still be firm but will continue to soften during assembly. Place on work surface.

Spoon 1/4 cup beef, 2 tablespoons carrots and 2 tablespoons cilantro evenly in a row across center of wrapper, leaving 1-inch border on right and left sides; drizzle with about 1 teaspoon reserved stir-fry sauce. Fold right and left sides of wrapper over filling. Fold bottom edge up over filling and roll up tightly. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling ingredients. Cut each spring roll diagonally in half. Serve with additional stir-fry sauce, if desired.

