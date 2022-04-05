Advertisement

Teen facing murder charges after woman dies in hit and run involving stolen vehicle

By Andrew McMunn and WFIE staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - An Indiana teenager is in jail after a deadly hit and run incident Sunday night.

Officers in Evansville, Indiana, were called to an intersection near a gas station where they found the victim of the hit and run lying on the parking lot with severe injuries from being run over by a car.

Authorities told WFIE she was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Officer identified her as 33-year-old Megan Schaefer. Her cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the head.

According to an affidavit, she was hit by a white Honda Civic that was stolen while parked at the gas station.

Authorities say video footage showed two people standing outside of the gas station when the woman with the Civic pulled in, parked and left the car running to go inside the store.

Officers say the suspect then backed into another vehicle with Schaefer inside.

The affidavit states she got out of her car to block the white Honda Civic from leaving.

That’s when Evansville police say the car accelerated and hit Schaefer and ran over her.

“As she was walking over to the vehicle that just hit her vehicle, the suspect put the car in drive, accelerated and deliberately hit her,” Sgt. Anna Gray said.

By examining surveillance footage, investigators were able to match the suspect’s description with 16-year-old Mateo Rodriguez.

An investigation led officers to Rodriguez’s home where he was taken into custody. He faces several charges, including murder.

“A 16-year-old, when you see someone in front of your car and you deliberately accelerate, you know what you’re doing,” Gray said. “And the fact that once he struck her with the vehicle, he didn’t stop. He just kept going.”

Officials with the Evansville Police Department says Rodriguez is being charged as an adult.

At this time, police say the stolen Honda Civic has been found at a home.

The second male seen in the surveillance video has not been found. Authorities say he is a person of interest in this case.

If you have any information you are urged to call EPD at 812-436-7979.

