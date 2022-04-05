Advertisement

Winona votes to fund bodycams for city’s police department

This picture shows a police body camera
This picture shows a police body camera
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday, Winona City Council voted in favor of adding police bodycams to the WPD fleet. The Council approved city staff to enter into a purchase agreement for the equipment.

This decision has been a year in the making following the Winona County Sheriff’s Office also making this change.

WPD’s Chief of Police, Tom Williams, has expressed his support for the move.

KTTC had a crew at the meeting and will have more on our 10 p.m. broadcast Monday.

