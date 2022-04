EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Al Roettger is restoring an old car for me that belonged to my dad. He has brought a lot of sunshine into my life this past year by agreeing to take on the project. I want to try to give him some recognition and send a little sunshine his way. He is the best. Please give Al the Sunshine Award.

Justin Kohls

