Chippewa County Department of Public Health awards numerous Friends of Public Health

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (Chippewa County Department of Public Health) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health awarded numerous Friends of Public Health.

Each year the Chippewa County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) recognizes a person or agency who has been an exceptional Public Health partner within our community. The Friend of Public Health Award recognizes those individuals or agencies that have modeled public health values in the community and encouraged others to support public health. This year the Chippewa County Department of Public Health Leadership Team and the Professional Advisory Committee decided to award numerous Friends of Public Health related to the department’s vision, “The Healthiest County to Live, Learn, Work, and Play.” All of these individuals have made an impact in improving our community’s health, and we would like to recognize them for their involvement and partnership. Continue reading to learn more about the specific contributions from each of the Awardees.

Healthiest County to Live

Angie Walker proactively works with the Chippewa Falls Senior Center members to keep our COVID-19 vulnerable population safe. She also partnered with CCDPH to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Senior Center.

Dr. Stacey Sperlingas contributes as the Medical Advisor for the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, a Health and Human Services Board member, and a Professional Advisory Council member. Just a few of Dr. Sperlingas’s contributions include providing the Health Department with excellent guidance, signing off on standing orders related to COVID-19, and providing education during the Health and Human Services Board meetings.

Mayor Alan Haas collaborated with our COVID-19 Testing Coordinator, Kyle Ziegler, to arrange for the National Guard to offer free COVID-19 testing for the community at the Chapman Park COVID-19 Testing Site. This location was excellent for the Stanley area and the surrounding communities.

Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative, Dean Ortmann, and Nicole Whipp Sime collaborated with our COVID-19 Testing Coordinator, Kyle Ziegler, to arrange for the National Guard to offer free COVID-19 testing for the community. This location was excellent for the Cornell area and the surrounding communities.

Healthiest County to Learn

Leslie Fijalkiewicz, the Planning Section Chief, leads and oversees all planning initiatives related to COVID-19 including the Mental Health, AODA, and Criminal Justice Task Force, the Domestic Violence Task Force, Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs Task Force, Data Task Force, Basic Needs Resources Task Force, Vulnerable Populations Task Force, and the Recovery Task Force.

Tim Easker, the Operations Section Chief, leads and oversees the Investigations Strike Teams, the Testing Task Force, Fit Testing Task Force, Childcare Task Force, and the Volunteer Task Force, which includes the Check in Chippewa Program where volunteers make calls to check in on individuals in our community who make the request.

Dennis Brown acted as the Logistics Section Chief from the time the pandemic started until July 2021. Following Dennis’s retirement, Russ Bauer took over in July 2021 and is the current Logistics Section Chief. Both Dennis and Russ have been working with EMS, Dispatch, Fire, Police Districts and Departments throughout the county and Long-Term Care Facilities when they are in need of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Dennis and Russ also worked with us to put requests into the state related to testing events and put in requests for staffing support when needed in Long Term Care Facilities. Russ is also on the Data Team Task Force and was instrumental in helping us get a data dashboard created and shared with the community.

Paul Brenner, the Finance and Administration Section Chief, leads and oversees all the fiscal and administrative duties for COVID-19, including the Grant Writing Task Force. Paul also offered insights from the view of a community member and made sure the team was up-to-date on the latest news related to COVID-19.

Healthiest County to Work

Dave Pike, the Vice President of Catalytic Combustion Corporation, partnered with Public Health to host on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics for employees and the community. Dave invited us to their employee appreciation event to give vaccines to individuals who wanted them. We appreciate you reaching out to support vaccine efforts for your employees and the community!

Lynn Bauer and Chief Matthew Kelm, City of Chippewa Falls, were pro-active in reaching out regarding Public Health’s recommendations. They consulted with the Health Department when there was a positive COVID-19 case from the city, and have consistently followed the gathering size recommendations.

Healthiest County to Play

John Jimenez, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry, City of Chippewa Falls, was a part of the Large Events Committee and he played a vital role in sharing ideas, brainstorming, and supporting guidance that was created by the Large Events Committee.

Heyde Center for the Arts and Heyde Center Board of Directors, under the leadership of Deb Johnson, reached out to Public Health to ask for safety recommendations and followed the guidance provided to keep people in the public safe. They also reduced the number of people who could attend events to allow greater physical distancing and keep people safe.

Thank you to all of these individuals for the time and skills you have contributed to the community; we truly cannot thank you enough for all your work!

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.