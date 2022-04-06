Eau Claire Mayo Clinic makes ‘Best Hospitals in the United States’ list

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire has again been named one of the best hospitals in the U.S., according to Newsweek’s “Best Hospitals in the United States.”

That is according to a release by Mayo Clinic Health System. The release also says Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. has again been ranked the No. 1 hospital in the world on Newsweek’s list of the “World’s Best Hospitals.”

The release says Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire ranked number 65 on Newsweek’s list. Also on Newsweek’s list are Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Albert Lea and Austin, Minnesota, and La Crosse, Wisconsin.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized as one of the best hospitals in the U.S.,” Richard Helmers, M.D., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, said. “This recognition is a testament to the skills, hard work and dedication of our staff, who work tirelessly every day to bring the most advanced care available to the residents of Northwest Wisconsin.”

According to the release by Mayo Clinic Health System, the Newsweek rankings are based on patient satisfaction survey results, hospital recommendations from peers gathered through an international survey of more than 80,000 health care professionals as well as key performance metrics, such as patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of care.

