Gundersen Health System raising awareness about resources for sexual assault victims

Gundersen Health System
Gundersen Health System(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - April is national Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Gundersen Health System is putting a spotlight on the resources that are available for victims in the Coulee Region.

Gundersen offers a Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Program, which provides free and confidential services.

Lead Victim Advocate Chelsey Senn says victims receive crisis support, individualized safety planning, and help with legal or medical systems through the program.

Senn urges anyone who experiences sexual assault to contact Gundersen’s 24-hour crisis line at (608) 775-5950.

Specialists will be on the other line to give their unwavering support to victims of assault.

“This is never the fault of the victim, they have never done anything to bring this on themselves, it is completely a choice that has been made by the person who perpetrated the crime,” Senn expressed. “The person who was victimized did nothing to bring this on themselves.”

While Senn says Gundersen will assist victims in whatever way it can, there are certain ways friends and family can help as well.

“Offering them supportive messaging such as I believe you, this isn’t your fault,” Senn explained. “Offering them some ideas of resources, and then really just listening to what it is that the victim is needing, are they needing a listening ear, are they wanting to take legal action, and then supporting them in that.”

New Horizons and Great Rivers 2-1-1 are other organizations in the Coulee Region that offer resources for sexual assault victims.

The Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault has additional information on how victims can get help.

